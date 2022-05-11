Energy projects could receive up to £150k in latest Ofgem’s innovation funding

Ofgem has set out the new challenges for the second round of its Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF).

The SIF aims to fund projects designed to accelerate the energy transition to net zero at the lowest cost to consumers.

Eligible innovators working with energy companies have the opportunity to apply for £150,000 to further develop their ideas.

The challenge areas are:

Supporting a just energy transition – including new ways to identify and support vulnerable customers and help those who are disadvantaged, fuel poor or off the gas grid to reduce heat and mobility carbon emissions

Preparing for a net zero power system – including new ways to support low-stability systems, and to use new sources of energy supply and demand to help manage grids

Improving energy system resilience and robustness – including ways to develop multi-energy systems and make them more resilient, and strengthening energy system robustness so that new infrastructure can be rolled out efficiently

Accelerating decarbonisation of major energy demands – such as ways to manage and integrate large-scale demands from heat and transport, integrating heat networks for wider energy network management, and improving energy efficiency at all levels in the system.

Neil Kenward, Ofgem Director for Strategy and Decarbonisation, said: “The challenge areas announced today address some of the most pressing issues on this journey, and we encourage energy networks and innovators to consider how they can develop the best ideas with the greatest potential for this year’s competition.”

Matt Hastings, Deputy Director of the Ofgem SIF programme at Innovate UK, said: “We believe we can make the UK the best place in the world to be an energy entrepreneur.

“The first round of the SIF produced 40 innovation projects across a wide range of themes, showing that the sector is ready to join in this ‘giant leap together’ to decarbonise the energy networks.”