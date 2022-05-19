Small US businesses granted $53m for clean energy and climate solutions

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has announced $53 million (£43m) in funding for small businesses to develop clean energy technologies to combat the climate crisis.

It will support 259 projects across 38 states that cover security and resilience, renewable energy, energy storage, carbon capture and conversion and fusion energy.

The selected projects include the development of solid state lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) that will significantly improve energy efficiency and remove emissions and a CO2 direct air capture system that operates on low voltage electricity and low temperature heat to provide more efficient and economical capture of CO2 from the atmosphere.

Energy Secretary Jennifer M Granholm said: “Tackling the climate crisis and securing America’s economic competitiveness will require the full scope of American enterprise, especially the small businesses that are propelling clean energy advances.

“These projects will not only unlock a range of equitable climate solutions but also create good-paying jobs, lower costs and forge a better future for underprivileged American families and communities.”