Customers struggling with bills to be offered free energy debt advice

British Gas has partnered with Post Office to offer free advice for customers worst hit by the energy crisis.

The initiative aims to support people struggling to pay their bills with in-person meetings at Post Offices across the UK.

These sessions will take place at post offices in Glasgow, London, Cardiff and West Bromwich.

British Gas research conducted by YouGov, found that 40% of adults will struggle to pay their next energy bill with more than a third suffering in silence.

The research identified the emotional toll energy debt was causing, with two-thirds reporting increased anxiety as a result of struggling to pay their energy bills.

Jessica Taplin, British Gas Energy Trust Chief Executive, said: “Our aim is to run these pop-ups throughout the summer and potentially beyond this, particularly when the next energy price increase is announced, and even more people might be looking for help.”