EU agrees to ban 75% of Russian oil imports

European counties have agreed to ban more than two-thirds of imported Russian oil.

That is part of the sixth package of sanctions unveiled late at night yesterday after a meeting of the European Council.

Charles Michel, President of the European Council said: “We want to stop Russia’s war machine and cut the financing of Russia’s military capacity by implementing sanctions that will put pressure on the Kremlin.”

The 27-nation bloc has also agreed to embargo 90% of Russian oil imports by the end of the year.

Two months ago, the UK Government announced a pledge to phase out oil imports from Russia by the end of 2022 in response to Vladimir Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky had previously addressed the members of the European Council.

In an interview with ELN, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister for Energy Yaroslav Demchenkov said Ukraine’s energy sector requires several hundred million dollars every month to continue operating