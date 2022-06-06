New York launches online hub to boost EV infrastructure expansion

A new online resource centre aimed at supporting the continued expansion of infrastructure for electric vehicles (EVs) in New York has been launched.

The National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Programme hub provides additional information on the national EV funding scheme, which provides dedicated funding to states to support the deployment of fast-charging infrastructure and establish an interconnected network for charging.

It will also allow consumers to sign up for alerts as well as additional information on the development of the EV infrastructure programme.

The initial emphasis of the programme is on making available publicly accessible direct current fast-charging for passenger EVs at intervals of no more than 50 miles apart within one travel mile of the designated corridors, with an emphasis on locations near Interstate highway exits.

New York is expected to receive $175 million (£140m) of funding over five years.

Governor Kathy Hochul said: “Expanding our electrical vehicle capabilities is a key part of my administration’s ongoing efforts to reduce the impact of climate change across New York State.

“This new online tool will not only help educate the public on the future of electric vehicle charging but will give us additional data to plan the next phase of New York’s transportation electric charging network development.”