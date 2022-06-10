Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Octopus Energy got attracted to German winds

The British energy supplier has invested in a 35MW onshore wind farm in Hessen, near Frankfurt

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 10 June 2022
Image: Octopus Energy

Octopus Energy Group’s generation arm has announced it has signed its first renewable generation deal in Germany.

The energy supplier plans to build a 35MW onshore wind farm in Hessen, near Frankfurt.

The project is expected to become operational by the end of 2023 – once built, it is predicted to generate almost 100,000MWh, enough to power nearly 40,000 homes a year.

Octopus aims to operate 1.2GW of wind and solar farms across the country by 2030.

Andrew Mack, Chief Executive Officer of Octopus Energy Germany, said: “We’ve been blown away by the response to Octopus in the German retail energy market.

“This first onshore wind deal is a really significant milestone and it’s just the beginning, bringing green generation even closer to the consumer.”

