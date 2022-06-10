Efficiency & Environment, Technology, Top Stories

UK boat passengers are ‘flying’ above the water

A Belfast-based firm has unveiled the ‘world’s first’ zero-emission electric foiling boat

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 10 June 2022
Image: Artemis Technologies Pioneer

A Belfast-based maritime engineering company has launched what is described as the world’s first commercially viable “flying” hydrofoil boat.

Following a £12 million investment in research and development, Artemis Technologies developed a “zero-emission” vessel that can carry up to 12 passengers.

The company said the electric boat flies silently above the water while cutting its energy consumption by 90%, compared to conventional fossil fuel vessels.

The ten-tonne electric boat can be recharged in an hour and has a top speed of 34 knots and a range of 60 nautical miles.

The offering is aimed specifically at the global workboat and crew transfer market, the firm said.

Dr Iain Percy, Chief Executive Officer of Artemis Technologies, said: “With hydrofoils that lift the boats out of the water, we are dramatically reducing drag.

“This is coupled with a submerged electric drivetrain that is exceptionally efficient, as proven through rigorous testing with our partners, confirming what we had discovered through our own onshore digital simulations.

“This is a hugely significant milestone not only for us but in global decarbonisation efforts with the International Maritime Organization requiring emissions to be halved by 2050.”

