Centrica strikes deal to secure winter energy supplies

The agreement will see Equinor supply sufficient gas to Centrica to heat an additional 4.5 million homes

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 17 June 2022
The Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng in a meeting to mark the signing of an agreement between Centrica and Equinor for the supply of Norwegian gas to the UK.10 Downing Street. Picture by Tim Hammond / No 10 Downing Street

Centrica has partnered with Equinor to smooth out the energy crunch caused by rising energy bills and the war in Ukraine.

The signed agreement will see the Norwegian energy firm deliver an additional one billion cubic metres of gas supplies to the UK for each of the next three winters.

That is predicted to be a sufficient amount to heat an additional 4.5 million homes.

Last week, the British Gas owner filed an application to the North Sea energy regulator to reopen the UK’s largest gas storage facility.

Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “With Russia’s criminal invasion of Ukraine, it is more important than ever that we source more of the gas we need domestically, but also from safe and reliable import partners while we transition.

“We cannot, and will not, turn off the taps overnight.”

Chris O’Shea, Centrica Group Chief Executive, said: “This agreement is good news for our customers and the country. At a time when energy security is paramount, I’m pleased that we are able to do our bit to ease the pressure and provide some more certainty ahead of what may be a difficult winter.”

