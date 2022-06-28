UK mulls lifting anti-dumping duties on steel products from Ukraine

The UK is considering lifting anti-dumping duties on some steel products from Ukraine following Russia’s invasion of the country.

The move is part of a review of tariffs on hot rolled flat and coiled (HRFC) steel from Russia, Ukraine, Brazil and Iran as well as a transition review into anti-subsidy measures on imports of stainless steel bars and rods from India.

HRFC steel is primarily used in the mechanical and electrical engineering, construction and automobile sectors.

The Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) has assessed information provided by the Ukrainian Government against three conditions: whether there has been a change to market conditions, whether the effect of this change is temporary and the effect of this change on UK industry.

It has made an initial assessment that these three conditions have been met following Russia’s invasion earlier this year and will now investigate further.

Anti-dumping measures address imported goods that are being dumped in the UK at prices below what they would be sold for in their home country.

They are put in place to offset imports being sold at unfair prices due to government subsidies in their country of origin.

TRA Chief Executive Oliver Griffiths said: “This week we have launched two transition reviews into measures on steel products, spanning imports from India, Russia, Ukraine, Brazil and Iran.

“Alongside this, following a request from the Government of Ukraine we will investigate whether a suspension of measures on certain Ukrainian steel products is justified because of changed market conditions after the Russian invasion.”