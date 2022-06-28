Households to be paid to use energy off-peak

Households across the UK could soon be paid to use less electricity at peak times.

The scheme launched by National Grid aims to increase the grid’s flexibility, reduce the risk of blackouts and slash household carbon dioxide emissions.

The initiative is designed to enable families with smart meters to choose to use less energy when energy supplies are low.

According to The Times, proposals could see households be paid up to £6 a kilowatt-hour in credit instead of paying 28.34p a kilowatt-hour.

In a trial, the scheme gave a day’s notice to around 100,000 customers to cut their consumption during peak times when demand is high.

In recent weeks, reports claimed that the government had been warned that nearly six million homes could be faced with potential power cuts due to energy shortages as a result of the geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Ministers were reportedly exploring options under a reasonable ‘worst-case’ scenario that could see major gas shortages during winter if Russia shuts off its gas taps to Europe.

A National Grid ESO spokesperson told ELN: “Demand shifting has the potential to save consumers money, reduce carbon emissions and offer greater flexibility on the system and some forms of demand management are already used today to help balance the system.

“We recently ran a few small successful trials with Octopus to see what can be achieved from an aggregated consumer demand response and there’s now more work to do with industry to consider how we can roll out the service.

“Innovation that drives consumers value and reduces carbon emissions will always be deployed as swiftly as possible, in a tested, safe and reliable way.”