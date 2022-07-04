Dangerous undertones for London’s water supply!

London could soon run out of water because of overpopulation, over-abstraction from chalk aquifers and policy inaction.

That’s the suggestion from the former singer of the 70s rock band The Undertones Feargal Sharkey who has warned that the UK’s capital faces a real threat.

Mr Sharkey, who is currently a campaigner, told The Daily Telegraph: “That’s the thing that’s going to tip the scales.

“That’s the proper big one. Because when people start turning their taps on and there’s no water coming out of it, now you have really let the cat out of the bag.

“There’s no more kicking the can down the road. And it’s nothing to do with the environment, 25 million people in London and the south east are now getting perilously close to running out of drinking water.”

Feargal Sharkey has also criticised policymakers and environmentalists who he claims have failed for 30 years in halting and addressing this issue.

An Ofwat spokesperson told ELN: “There is an urgent need to alleviate pressure on chalk streams and other precious parts of our ecosystem.

“We must reduce the amount of water abstracted from the environment, including by cutting demand, developing alternative sources of supply, transferring water to where it is needed most, and pushing companies to do more for the environment by reducing pollution and leakage.

“Billions of pounds will be invested in the coming years to do just that. But it will take more than just investment. We are and will continue to be pushing water companies to make the step-change in culture and commitment that is required to deliver the action needed on environmental issues like this.

“We have made steps in the right direction but much more is needed. We will continue to work with environmental groups, government, the Environment Agency and water companies to develop solutions to these important issues.”

ELN has contacted Defra for a response.