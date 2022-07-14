Administrators appointed for latest energy supplier collapse

Administrators have been appointed to UK Energy Incubator Hub, the company that recently exited the UK’s energy retail market.

A few days ago, Ofgem announced 3,500 customers of the failed supplier will be transferred to Octopus Energy.

Last week, UK Energy Incubator Hub was issued with a Final Order in relation to Ofgem‘s ongoing fit and proper requirement.

Howard Smith, Joint Administrator and Managing Director at Interpath Advisory, said: “Our priority over the coming days is to work closely with Octopus to ensure a smooth transition for all customers.”

Citizens Advice had previously reported that collapses of energy companies could potentially add an estimated £164 to customers’ bills.