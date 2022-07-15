SSE boosts Highlands community green projects

Twenty projects from across the Highlands have been awarded £1.5 million by SSE Renewables in a bid to help communities respond to climate change.

One of the projects intends to combine two social enterprises – a zero waste refill shop and greenhouses for commercial growing.

The project aims to focus on training opportunities for young people whilst also contributing to the Thurso Community Development Trust’s vision of making the area of Thurso the first net zero town in Scotland.

Another project supports the transition to sustainable agriculture methods in the Highlands and it will include the creation of a ‘mini Eden project’ dome, which will provide information on consumer awareness and behavioural change surrounding food and drink in relation to net zero.

Finlay McCutcheon, SSE Renewables Director of Onshore Renewables (Europe), said: “We are currently facing a significant climate emergency and communities in the Highlands have shown they are taking serious action to support net zero.

“Net zero is incredibly close to the heart of what we do. We have ensured the funding will help the local community to respond to these unprecedented challenges and help the region deliver on its low carbon ambitions – making a real and lasting difference for many years to come.”