Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Octopus reportedly the only bidder for Bulb

The energy supplier’s bid is allegedly the only one after the withdrawal of Centrica and Masdar

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 21 July 2022
Image: Bulb

Octopus is reportedly the only company that has been left in Bulb’s takeover race.

In recent months, it was reported that Abu-Dhabi-based energy company Masdar and Centrica had already expressed their interest in acquiring Bulb’s energy customers.

According to The Financial Times, Octopus Energy submitted a final offer for Bulb after Masdar and Centrica pulled out of the bidding process.

Bulb, which serves an estimated 1.7 million customers, has been the biggest victim of the energy market crisis so far.

The energy supplier was put into a special administration regime last November.

It is estimated that Bulb’s insolvency will cost the government and taxpayers £2.2 billion.

ELN approached Octopus for a response – the company declined to comment on the basis it is its policy not to comment on Market and Acquisition rumours or speculation.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast