Gas flows through Nord Stream pipeline start again

German authorities have stressed that the 60% cut in the gas flows from last month remains

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 21 July 2022
Image: Kletr / Shutterstock

Maintenance work on the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline has finished and gas transmission has started again.

In an announcement, the company behind the project said Nord Stream AG has successfully completed all planned maintenance works on its twin gas pipelines within the scheduled period.

It also highlighted that gas flows resumed today.

Today, in a tweet, Klaus Muller, Chief of the German regulatory office for electricity and gas Federal Network Agency wrote: “The real gas flows on the Nord Stream 1 can today reach the pre-maintenance level of approximately 40% utilization (approximately 700GWh/d).

“Unfortunately, the political uncertainty and the 60% cut from mid-June remain.”

Yesterday, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen urged countries to save around 15% of their annual gas consumption as a total cut-off of Russian gas is a likely scenario.

