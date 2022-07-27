Next PM should decide about subsidies for Tata steel plants, says Welsh Secretary

Either Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss should be the one to decide about a potential government support package for Tata Steel.

That’s the suggestion from Welsh Secretary Sir Robert Buckland who said the government will continue to be in talks with the owner of the UK’s largest steelworks in Port Talbot regarding the match-funding for the project’s decarbonisation plan.

Last week, trade unions raised the alarm about the future of Tata’s Port Talbot steelworks.

It has been reported that Tata threatened to close its plant without £1.5 billion of aid from the government.

Tata Group said the subsidies are necessary to cut carbon dioxide emissions from its operations.

Speaking to journalists, Sir Robert said: “This is a very important matter. It obviously will involve decisions made at the highest level by the Treasury and indeed by the Prime Minister and I think it’s only right that those decisions are made by the new Prime Minister.”

A government spokesperson told ELN: “Steel plays a critical role in all areas of the UK economy and Tata is a valued steel producer and significant employer in the UK.

“Our ongoing support for the sector’s low carbon transition includes the £289 million Industrial Energy Transformation Fund and more than £1 billion to help with energy efficiency, decarbonisation, low carbon infrastructure and for research and development.”