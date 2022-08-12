Efficiency & Environment

UK carbon capture projects shortlisted for new cluster

Two clusters are being built based on the Prime Minister’s Ten Point Plan

Big Zero Report 2022

Kiran Bose
More Articles
Friday 12 August 2022
Image: Shutterstock

As part of Boris Johnson’s Ten Point Plan, 20 carbon capture projects have been shortlisted for the next carbon capture cluster.

In the plan, the departing Prime Minister announced that two industrial clusters with carbon capture would be delivered by the mid-2020s, with another two by 2030.

The North Sea provides the UK with one of the largest potential carbon storage capacities in Europe, with carbon kept under the seabed.

The 20 projects are located in the Northwest and Northeast of England and North Wales. They are under consideration for government funding to join one of these clusters; using carbon capture to decarbonise their businesses.

Carbon capture is considered a key technology to utilise in moving towards net zero.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast