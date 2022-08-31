Too much wind for turbine to handle!

Investigators have found that a 300 foot tall wind turbine at a Welsh wind farm was toppled by too much wind.

In February, a £2 million wind turbine was snapped off by gusts near Bridgend in South Wales.

The fallen wind turbine, which was double the height of Nelson’s Column and manufactured by German firm Nordex, was part of the 25MW Pant-y-Wal wind farm which is located four kilometres to the north of the village Glynogwr in Bridgend County Borough.

The 10-turbine wind farm can generate enough energy to power 18,000 homes.

A Nordex spokesperson told ELN: “A root cause analysis investigation determined that a technical issue, starting within an uninterrupted power supply cabinet for one of the blades, triggered an unprecedented chain of events in quick succession.

“This disabled the main power supply and the backup power supply to each blade of the pitch system, therefore all three blades of the wind turbine were left without power resulting in a fixed state.

“The wind speed conditions on the day increased putting the wind turbine into an overspeed condition until it collapsed.”

Nordex added that all remaining turbines of the project were also inspected and an analysis classed the likelihood of human injury as “low”, meaning wind turbines could continue to run.