Europe could face several winters of gas shortage, says Shell boss

Europe faces the prospect of continued energy rationing for several winters to come, the head of Europe’s largest oil and gas company has warned.

The dire warning follows further cuts to Russian gas flows expected to come into force today – the reduction in Russian energy supplies has recently sent energy prices to record highs.

UK average day-ahead auction power price hit a record £539.59/MWh on Tuesday 23rd August.

Speaking in Norway, Ben van Beurden, the Chief Executive of Shell, said: “It may well be that we will have a number of winters where we have to somehow find solutions.”

Mr van Beurden added that solutions might be found in energy efficiency and rationing measures and a “very, very quick buildout of alternatives.”

He said: “That this is going to be somehow easy, or over, I think is a fantasy that we should put aside.”

On Monday, speaking in Slovenia, Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, said: “Will the rule of power replace the power of rules? It all depends on the power of democracy.

“This effort must come together with a new European strategic thinking. My first point means, primarily ending our dependence on dirty Russian fossil fuels. The gas supply from sources other than Russia has increased by 31 billion cubic metres since January this year.

“And this compensates by now the Russian cuts of gas supply to Europe.”