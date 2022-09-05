Finance & Markets, Technology, Top Stories

UK next-gen nuclear tech boosted with £3.3m

Nuclear technology projects, including innovative High Temperature Gas Reactors, will get a share of the government funding

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 5 September 2022
Image: Ralf Juergen Kraft / Shutterstock

The government has launched a £3.3 million fund to support innovative nuclear technology projects.

Nearly £2.5 million in funding is expected to go to six projects developing Advanced Modular Reactors (AMRs) – these reactors will use novel fuels, coolants and systems to generate heat and electricity for industrial use.

Among the projects being backed by the government is also one coordinated by a UK-Japan team which will design an innovative High Temperature Gas Reactor.

Energy Minister Greg Hands said: “This investment will help unlock the potential for new nuclear reactors in the UK, as we drive forward plans to boost clean, cutting-edge, homegrown technologies for our energy security, while driving down bills in the long term.”

Yesterday, Boris Johnson gave the green light to new government funding for the Sizewell C nuclear power station. 

