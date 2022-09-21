‘Hydrogen to be same price as diesel eight years early’

Hydrogen cost parity with diesel could be achieved eight years early, if a fuel cell manufacturer is to be believed.

Loop Energy has built a 120KW fuel cell system, which it claims will see the use of hydrogen in commercial transport become economically viable far quicker than previously thought.

Its new design allegedly provides 60% in net system efficiency – which translates to almost double the efficiency in fuel to wheels than a diesel truck.

Less hydrogen would be used per kilometre using this technology, which would see it fall into a similar price bracket as diesel – with the gas itself making up half the cost of ownership of hydrogen-electric vehicles.

The company claims that reducing the amount of hydrogen needed to power vehicles will see the cost of running them drop significantly to rival diesel – almost a decade earlier than expected.

Loop Energy President & CEO, Ben Nyland, said: “This brings world-leading fuel efficiency levels for medium to heavy-duty vehicles, crucially making the total cost of ownership lower and bringing fuel cost parity forward by four-to-eight years. Hydrogen fuel cell technology is in prime place as an alternative to diesel-powered vehicles.”