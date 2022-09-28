Council takes measures to cut energy bills in libraries

Libraries across Dorset have introduced energy saving measures in a bid to cut down on carbon emissions and energy costs.

The measures – that range from highly efficient LED lighting to advanced building management systems – form part of Dorset Council’s response to climate change.

The systems are expected to save over £40,000 a year in electricity and gas costs and reduce annual energy use by more than 275,000 kWh.

Councillor Ray Bryan, Dorset’s Council Portfolio Holder for Highways, Travel and Environment, said: “Reducing running costs will help us continue to deliver the wide range of services through our libraries that are so important to so many across Dorset.

“And at the same time accelerate our shift away from fossil fuels towards a cleaner future.”