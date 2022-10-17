‘Additional lending’ to UK energy firms made available today to avoid collapses

Starting today, the Bank of England will offer guarantees on certain bank loans to energy companies struggling to survive in an extremely volatile market.

The government’s ‘Energy Markets Financing Scheme (EMFS)’ has opened today for applications – the programme is designed to protect traders in the energy sector against ‘unprecedented’ price surges.

Under the scheme, the Bank of England will provide a 100% guarantee on “additional lending” to energy firms above the existing loans they receive from banks.

According to the government’s guidance, the scheme is open to companies of “good credit quality” operating as generators, shippers or suppliers.

These businesses will need to demonstrate they are facing “large liquidity needs”.

Official documents state that the EMFS “will allow commercial banks to provide larger credit lines to approved energy firms that are unable to meet extraordinary margin calls due to large moves in energy prices”.

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, said: “A resilient energy market is vital as we all grapple with the consequences of Putin’s horrifying invasion of Ukraine and his decision to weaponise Russia’s energy reserves.

“Today we are continuing to act to ensure the market itself is secure, significantly reducing any risk of market failure.”

Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey said: “The volatility in energy markets we have seen in recent months, caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has resulted in a number of energy firms facing extraordinary liquidity requirements.

“This scheme will provide short-term financial support for these firms so they can weather this period, while also supporting the wider resilience of energy markets in the UK.”