Nearly 600k people endorse ‘free energy for all’ petition

Thousands of people have signed a petition calling for a free amount of energy to cover basic needs, including heating, lighting and cooking.

The ‘Energy for All’ campaign, which has already received backing from more than 600,000 people, suggests the ‘free energy’ would be subsidised by windfall taxes and higher prices on “profligate” energy use.

The petition is organised by Fuel Poverty Action and will be delivered to Downing Street later this week after a rally of campaigners and more than 20 MPs.

Ruth London, Co-Director of Fuel Poverty Action, said: “The government’s latest measures will leave millions in miserable poverty this winter and many thousands will die from cold homes.

“The existing pricing system is fundamentally unfair. The less you use, the more you pay per unit. Even people who are turning their heating off entirely are clobbered with the heavy standing charge.

“Energy For All will take our subsistence money back from the energy giants who are sucking it out of our homes. It will make sure that what people receive is based on what they need.”