Scrapping clock change could help Britons save up to £400 on energy bills

The decision not to put clocks back at the end of October could lead to a saving of around £400 a year on energy bills, experts have suggested.

Professor Aoife Foley, from the school of mechanical and aerospace engineering at Queen’s University Belfast, said: “By simply foregoing the winter Daylight Savings Time (DST) in October, we save energy because it is brighter in the evening during winter, so we reduce commercial and residential electrical demand as people leave work earlier and go home earlier, meaning less lighting and heating is needed.”

Last week, Jonathan Brearley, Ofgem’s Chief Executive, confirmed that the regulator would soon launch a campaign to advise people on ways to save energy.

Ms Foley continued: “We are no longer in an energy crisis in Europe but an energy war and dependent on weather conditions this winter, it is very likely we may need to start rationing energy very seriously to avoid bigger energy issues in December and January when gas reserves start to run low.

“There is no doubt that foregoing daylight savings in winter we would save a lot of energy, reduce our bills and carbon emissions during this energy war and especially during a cost of living crisis.”