UK ‘could see almost 11m fuel poor households in April 2023’

Nearly 11 million households across the UK are predicted to face fuel poverty once the government’s £2,500 freeze energy price cap comes to an end.

Based on the most recent report by Cornwall Insight, the End Fuel Poverty Coalition has estimated that the number of fuel poor households will rise from 7 million to 10.7 million.

This translates to a rise from 24.5% to 37.6% of households from April 2o23.

A spokesperson for the End Fuel Poverty Coalition said: “The government may have brought some stability to the markets, but it has come at the cost of huge instability in households’ finances.

“The new Chancellor must work quickly and with consumer groups and charities to design a new package of support and energy market reforms that will help those in fuel poverty now and post April.”