Alok Sharma has been removed from Cabinet but he remains COP26 President.

Number 1o confirmed that Mr Sharma will still negotiate on behalf of the UK at the coming COP27 in Egypt but will not still attend Cabinet meetings.

This follows a Cabinet reshuffle assembled by the new Prime Minister.

Earlier today, in his first speech after assuming office as PM, Rishi Sunak pledged to put economic stability and confidence at the heart of the new government’s agenda.