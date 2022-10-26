Electrical generation by US renewables grew by 17%

Renewable energy sources in the US increased their electrical output by 17.5% in the first eight months of the year.

According to a new report by the SUN DAY Campaign, renewables have provided 23.3% of total US electrical generation compared to 20.6% a year earlier.

For the eight-month period, electrical generation by wind increased by 22% and provided 10% of total electrical generation.

Solar sources grew by 26% and provided 5% of the nation’s electrical output, the report suggests.

During the first two-thirds of 2022, renewable energy sources out-produced both coal and nuclear power by 17% and 32% respectively.