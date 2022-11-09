Rishi Sunak urged to ‘end oil and gas giveaway’

The Prime Minister has been grilled on the government’s energy priorities and climate targets.

Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer said: “He spent weeks flirting with climate change denial in his party, then scuttled off to COP at the last minute.

“In the Budget next week, he will be too weak to end his oil and gas giveaway, scrap the non-dom tax breaks and end the fast of taxpayers’ subsidising private schools.”

Mr Starmer added that Shell, which made profits this year of £26 billion, “has not paid a penny in windfall tax”.

He said: “For every pound, they spend digging for fossil fuels, he (Rishi Sunak) hands them a 90p tax break and it costs taxpayers billions.”

Sunak said that the government would continue to support businesses to invest, to create jobs because “that’s how we create prosperity”.

Mr Sunak replied that the leader of the opposition party “is not focused on the serious issues that are confronting our country”.

The Prime Minister continued: “We are strengthening our economy. He is backing the strikers. We are supporting people with their energy bills, he is supporting the protestors and we are tackling illegal immigration.

“He is opposing every measure. The British people want real leadership on the serious global challenges we face and that’s what they will get from this government.”

Rishi Sunak has also reassured that the UK will deliver on its promises outlined at the COP27 climate summit.

He said: “We have already cut carbon emissions faster than anyone else in G7 and we will fulfil the ambitious commitment to reduce emissions by at least 68% by the end of this decade.”

Mr Sunak noted that the UK could become a “clean energy superpower” with new investment in renewables and nuclear power stations.