Stability contracts worth £1.3bn awarded by ESO

Six companies have been selected by the Electricity System Operator (ESO) to provide stability services to the power grid.

The new contracts worth £1.3 billion are predicted to provide £14.9 billion in savings between 2025 and 2035.

These stability services are currently provided by synchronous generation, such as fossil fuel power stations.

These contracts will help the ESO deliver alternative methods to produce stability outputs of inertia, short-circuit level (SCL) and dynamic reactive power.

The winning tenderers are Conrad Energy, RWE, Green Frog Power, Statkraft, WP Grid Services and Transmission Investment Holdings.

Julian Leslie, ESO Head of Networks, said: “These new contracts represent a major milestone in delivering a low carbon network for the future and will help support the delivery of our 2025 ambition to be able to operate the network at zero-carbon.

“These contracts demonstrate the type of savings that can be made and the importance of investing in net zero now in order to unlock benefits for consumers for the future.”