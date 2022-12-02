Households urged to redeem energy bill rebate

Leading organisations have joined forces to help more people struggling with rising energy costs.

Energy UK has worked with PayPoint, Post Office and Citizens Advice to help as many households as possible claim the energy vouchers offered through the government’s Energy Bill Support Scheme.

Last month, official data showed that almost 42% of vouchers for customers on prepayment meters had not been redeemed.

The scheme is a non-repayable £400 discount paid in six instalments between October 2022 and March 2023.

Gillian Cooper, Head of Energy Policy for Citizens Advice, said: “At a time when energy bills are extremely high, it’s vital people are getting all the support they are entitled to.

“We are worried that people on prepayment meters – who are at risk of being left in cold dark homes if they don’t top up – could be missing out on their vouchers.

“If anyone has not received their voucher or isn’t sure how to redeem them, they should contact their energy supplier for support.”

Madeline Costello, Senior Policy Executive at Energy UK, said: “It’s possible that some people haven’t claimed their vouchers yet because it’s been fairly mild, or they may have already had credit on their account, but as the weather gets colder and people use more energy over the winter holidays, it’s important that customers have the right information as the vouchers will expire after three months.”