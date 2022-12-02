Water company fines in England to be used for environmental improvements

Water company fines for polluting England’s rivers and seas will be used for schemes that benefit the natural environment under new government plans.

Currently, money from fines imposed by water regulator Ofwat and those from Environment Agency prosecutions is given to the Treasury.

However, under the latest plans, ring-fenced funds will go to the Department for Food, Environment and Rural Affairs (Defra) and will be invested directly into environmental and water quality improvement projects.

That could include initiatives to restore water environments by creating wetlands, re-vegetating river banks and reconnecting meanders to the main channel of rivers.

Since 2015, the Environment Agency has concluded 56 prosecutions against water and sewerage companies, securing fines of more than £141 million.

Water Minister Rebecca Pow said: “The volume of sewage being discharged into our waters is unacceptable and can cause significant harm to our wildlife and sensitive habitats. It is right that water companies are made to pay when they break the rules but it is also right that this money is then channelled back into improving water quality.

“Water company fines reached a record level last year and moving forward these plans will significantly increase funding that will be used to recover, protect and enhance our natural environment.

“This is on top of the £56 billion investment we’re requiring water companies to invest in improving our water infrastructure, as well as holding them to account through tough new targets.”

The government has boosted funding for the Environment Agency to crack down on water pollution, with £2.2 million per year specifically for water company enforcement activity, including at least 4,000 farm visits per year and 500 sewerage inspections.

Where water and sewerage companies are found to be breaking the law, they will face substantial penalties. That can include the Environment Agency imposing civil sanctions or pursuing criminal prosecutions with the courts, for which there can be unlimited fines and in some cases prosecution of CEOs and company directors where there is evidence against those individuals and where it is in the public interest to prosecute.