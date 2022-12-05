Finance & Markets, Top Stories

SSE supports Highland households in extreme fuel poverty

Grant support from SSE Renewables is expected to help struggling households make energy-saving adaptations to their homes

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 5 December 2022
Image: SSE

Highland Council and SSE Renewables have partnered to help make households facing extreme fuel poverty more energy efficient.

Official data shows that nearly 22% of Highland households face extreme fuel poverty – due to rising energy prices, it is anticipated that these figures will increase significantly.

Highland Council has been delivering the Scottish Government’s Energy Efficiency Scotland – Area Based Scheme, which offers households the opportunity to benefit from energy efficiency measures, including air source heat pumps, loft insulation, solar PV and battery.

Last week, the scheme received £1 million of grant funding from SSE Renewables to support households in extreme fuel poverty.

Leader of Highland Council, Councillor Raymond Bremner, said: “Highland is experiencing some of the highest levels of fuel poverty in Scotland.

“One of the key issues we have faced to date is a lack of sign-ups for the scheme. We are encouraging local members to promote this scheme through their ward meetings to highlight its many benefits.”

