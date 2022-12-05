SSE supports Highland households in extreme fuel poverty

Highland Council and SSE Renewables have partnered to help make households facing extreme fuel poverty more energy efficient.

Official data shows that nearly 22% of Highland households face extreme fuel poverty – due to rising energy prices, it is anticipated that these figures will increase significantly.

Highland Council has been delivering the Scottish Government’s Energy Efficiency Scotland – Area Based Scheme, which offers households the opportunity to benefit from energy efficiency measures, including air source heat pumps, loft insulation, solar PV and battery.

Last week, the scheme received £1 million of grant funding from SSE Renewables to support households in extreme fuel poverty.

Leader of Highland Council, Councillor Raymond Bremner, said: “Highland is experiencing some of the highest levels of fuel poverty in Scotland.

“One of the key issues we have faced to date is a lack of sign-ups for the scheme. We are encouraging local members to promote this scheme through their ward meetings to highlight its many benefits.”