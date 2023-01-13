Industry responds to net zero review

The much-anticipated Net Zero Review, published earlier today, said the UK was “falling behind” on some targets and needs a “new approach”.

Calling net zero “the growth opportunity of the 21st century”, Chris Skidmore said the UK had to move quickly to reap the economic benefits of achieving the target.

What does the industry think about it?

Environmental Audit Committee Chairman, Philip Dunne, said: “Chris Skidmore’s Net Zero Review report demonstrates unequivocally the countless opportunities net zero brings. His emphasis on clarity and leadership cannot be understated.

“In some areas, the UK Government has made major advances in tackling climate change and its stated ambition is undoubted, But inconsistent policies and a lack of coherence across the government in implementation, with little effective across departmental governance, does not give confidence to those sectors that will drive real change and develop green skills.”

The Association for Renewable Energy and Clean Technology (REA) has warmly welcomed today’s publication of the Net Zero Review.

Dr Nina Skorupska, Chief Executive of the REA, said: “This review must finally settle any political and economic debate as to why net zero is essential. This has to mark a watershed moment, ending political hesitation and offering the catalyst to a cleaner, more prosperous future.”

In response to the publication of the review, the Chief Executive of the Nuclear Industry Association, Tom Greatrex said: “Rather than further procrastination, the government should respond with pace and urgency to establish the promised Great British Nuclear body to deliver the programme of new nuclear capacity we need – both large stations and small modular reactors.

“We support the call for nuclear deployment targets for 2035 rather than 2050 and the need for a fleet of stations to provide Britain with a backbone of clean, reliable and price-predictable power to cut the UK’s reliance on burning dirty, volatile and insecure gas.”

Solar Energy UK Chief Executive Chris Hewett said: “It’s no surprise that solar energy, one of the cheapest and greenest sources of power, has been backed so strongly in Chris Skidmore’s review of how to reach net zero while maximising economic growth.

“We very much hope that Whitehall will embrace his calls to establish a joint taskforce with the solar industry to work on a roadmap for reaching 70GW of solar by 2035 – about four and a half times what we have now.”

Jess Ralston, an Energy Analyst at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit, commented: “Lack of progress on net zero technologies such as onshore wind and home efficiency are only adding to the bill for both British households and taxpayers.

“As the US and EU invest heavily in new net zero industries, the question for the UK is will it let itself get left behind in the global race to develop cleaner car, steel and renewable industries?”