Soaring energy prices might have forced the UK to increase its coal imports.

BEIS data shows in the third quarter of last year, coal imports rose to 1.7 million tonnes, nearly 39% up from 2021.

The US, Australia, South Africa and Colombia accounted for 78% of total coal imports.

The report suggests Russia provided almost 10% of coal imports, down from 40% in the same period in 2021, reflecting the decreasing reliance of the UK on Russian energy.