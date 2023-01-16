Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Have energy suppliers halted debt collection from prepayment customers?

Energy firms have reportedly stopped recovering outstanding debts from people who were switched onto prepay meters in recent weeks

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Monday 16 January 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Energy companies have reportedly stopped reclaiming debt from prepayment customers struggling to pay their bills.

According to the Guardian, ScottishPower has stopped recovering money owed from people who have been moved onto prepayment meters in recent months amid the cost of living crisis.

OVO has already put in place a payment holiday for debt repayment for all prepayment meter customers until at least March.

Last week, the charity Citizens Advice called for a ban on the ‘forced’ move to prepayment as struggling households cannot afford top-up.

Under current rules, energy providers can push someone onto a prepayment meter when they can’t pay their bills.

Responding to a report published by the I newspaper, in a letter, the Chair of the House of Commons Justice Committee said: “We are troubled to hear that certain courts are processing warrants on a near industrial scale, with Portsmouth having granted 176,648 warrants between July 2021 and November 2022.”

ELN has contacted ScottishPower, British Gas, EDF, Octopus and OVO for comment.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast