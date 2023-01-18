‘Government says smart could save EV drivers £1,000’

The government has published a new electric vehicle (EV) charging plan – to make smart charging the go to by 2025.

This will see drivers save money on their energy bills and their driving, it stresses – with real-time data on the cost of charging.

Motorists will be told when electricity is cheaper and cleaner to not only save money charging their cars but also power their home using electricity stored in their EV if they’re not driving.

The government has said that this change to charging habits could save drivers up to £1,000 each year.

In addition, £16 million in funding has been earmarked for implementing smart charging into public infrastructure. This will include smart street lampposts; so drivers can access smart charging away from home – and its use in heat pumps and batteries.

Energy and Climate Minister Graham Stuart said: “Today’s plan sets out how we will work with Ofgem and industry to kickstart the market for smart charging, which we are backing up with £16m in innovation funding. This will let people take control of their energy usage, in the most convenient and low-cost way.”

“This latest innovative plan will help to maximise the benefits of smart charging, offer vital savings to consumers and reduce the overall cost of energy by seizing the opportunities to use batteries to both power homes and fuel the wider grid,” Ofgem’s Neil Kenward added.