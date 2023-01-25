Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Electricity smart meter installations slows down

Nearly 2.37 million smart meter installations took place last year, according to a report

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 25 January 2023
Smart meters
Image: Shutterstock

The pace of the electricity smart meter rollout across the UK declined last year.

According to the latest report by ElectraLink, nearly 2.37 million electricity smart meter installations were recorded last year, just short of the 2.42 million installations reported in 2021 when suppliers accelerated their efforts to make up for time lost during the pandemic.

The data shows that different regions maintained typical rates in December – East England recorded nearly 22,000 installations, 17,000 installations took place in Southern England and 15,000 in the East Midlands.

ElactraLink suggests the total number of smart meter installations since the rollout began now stands at 19,66 million.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast