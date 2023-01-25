Electricity smart meter installations slows down

The pace of the electricity smart meter rollout across the UK declined last year.

According to the latest report by ElectraLink, nearly 2.37 million electricity smart meter installations were recorded last year, just short of the 2.42 million installations reported in 2021 when suppliers accelerated their efforts to make up for time lost during the pandemic.

The data shows that different regions maintained typical rates in December – East England recorded nearly 22,000 installations, 17,000 installations took place in Southern England and 15,000 in the East Midlands.

ElactraLink suggests the total number of smart meter installations since the rollout began now stands at 19,66 million.