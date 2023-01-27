Wind farms and fisheries can coexist at sea

SSE Renewables has unveiled its ambition to work collaboratively with the fishing industry when building and developing offshore wind farms.

The company has committed to ensuring its operations are built on a framework that acknowledges the fisheries sector’s concerns and views.

It said it will work to give fishers a voice in its activities, as well as provide employment opportunities.

SSE Renewables has published a report which presents the company’s key principles of communication, collaboration and co-existence – these rules aim to facilitate more synergy when co-locating with the fishing industry by minimising negative impact and maximising shared benefits.

Michael Walker, Head of Offshore Consents GB for SSE Renewables, said: “The development and building of offshore wind energy at scale and pace is essential for meeting global net zero targets, however, it is crucial we appreciate that there are other marine users who may be affected by our activities.”

Claire Mack, Chief Executive of Scottish Renewables, said: “As an industry, we are committed to ensuring that the transition to that clean energy system is a just one and that existing users of the sea are treated fairly as these multi-billion-pound projects are constructed and operated.”