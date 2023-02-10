Used electric car sales hit record in 2022

Last year the number of second-hand electric vehicles (EVs) being sold shot up by 37.5% from 2021.

That’s according to the latest report from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), revealing that whilst used car sales overall dipped by 8.5%, EVs bucked the trend.

The number of used electric cars changing hands reached more than 71,000 in 2022 and in addition to this, hybrids also saw an 8.6% rise in transactions.

However, the SMMT stresses that EVs still only represent 4.1% of the market, which does represent an increase from 2021 but still not enough to impact the overall trend of the sector.

Mike Hawes, Chief Executive at SMMT, said: “Record EV uptake is a bright spot and demonstrates a growing appetite for these models. With new car registrations growth expected this year, more of the latest low and zero emission models should become available to second owners.

“Accelerating uptake is key and will be dependent on drivers being assured of a positive ownership experience. This means ensuring charging infrastructure keeps pace with demand as more new and used car buyers make the switch to zero emission motoring than ever before.”