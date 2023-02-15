EU approves 2035 ban on petrol and diesel cars

The European Parliament has given yesterday the final approval for a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2035.

With 340 votes in favour, 279 against and 21 abstentions, MEPs endorsed the proposal on revised carbon dioxide emission performance standards for new cars and vans.

The new rules will mean that from 2035, all new cars that come on the market cannot emit any carbon dioxide emissions.

The ban doesn’t mean that all cars on the roads in European member states have to produce zero carbon dioxide emissions by this timeframe as the new rules don’t affect existing cars.

The ban is expected to support Europe’s ambition to become a climate neutral economy by 2050.

European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans said: “Let me remind you that between last year and the end of this year, China will bring 80 models of electric cars to the international market.

“These are good cars. These are cars that will be more and more affordable, and we need to compete with that. We don’t want to give up this essential industry to outsiders.”

Rapporteur Jan Huitema said: “This regulation encourages the production of zero- and low-emission vehicles. It contains an ambitious revision of the targets for 2030 and a zero-emission target for 2035, which is crucial to reach climate neutrality by 2050.

“These targets create clarity for the car industry and stimulate innovation and investments for car manufacturers. Purchasing and driving zero-emission cars will become cheaper for consumers and a second-hand market will emerge more quickly.”