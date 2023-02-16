Isle of Man circles 2026 for 75% renewable electricity

The Isle of Man has set out plans to generate around 75% of the island’s electricity through solar and onshore wind farms in three years.

The news comes as Manx Utilities has received Council of Ministers approval for its plans to commence construction projects which will see up to 30MW of electricity produced from onshore wind and solar energy by 2026.

Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said: “Events over the past year have brought into sharp focus the importance of energy security and the risks of volatility in the energy markets. It has also highlighted the benefits of investing in alternative ways of generating electricity.

“Harnessing the power of the sun and the wind will mean we can utilise our Island’s natural resources to reduce carbon emissions whilst making the Isle of Man less reliant on imported fossil fuels.”

Chair of Manx Utilities Tim Johnston MHK commented: “Currently, electricity demand in the Isle of Man averages at around 40 megawatts and peaks at about 75MW in winter, but can fall to as low as 25MW at night during the summer.”