Tomatoes denied by extreme weather!

Tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers are off limits after the hit of climate change.

Tesco has become the latest supermarket, following Morrisons, Asda and Aldi to implement shortages on particular fruit and vegetables.

This is after extreme weather in the last few months across Spain and North Africa has destroyed yields from farming.

Tesco has limited the number of tomatoes, peppers or cucumbers one customer can buy to three.

It has been unusually cold in Spain recently, with heavy flooding taking place in Morocco – negatively hitting the harvest which the UK relies on for those vegetables.

The UK’s experience of a recent cold snap has also impacted domestic yields, with the British Retail Consortium warning it will be “a few weeks” before the UK can start growing crops successfully again.

A government spokesperson commented on the shortages: “We remain in close contact with suppliers, who are clear that current issues relating to the availability of certain fruits and vegetables were predominately caused by poor weather in Spain and North Africa where they are produced.”