Essar investing £2bn to clean up oil refinery

It will build a supply line of industrial hydrogen at the plant, reducing operational emissions in the area by 20%

Kiran Bose
Thursday 2 March 2023
Oil giant Essar has announced it will be investing £1.9 billion into the Stanlow oil refinery to cut its emissions in the North-West of England by 20%.

It will build a supply line of industrial hydrogen at the plant – which mirrors its other recent announcement that it will be investing heavily into carbon capture and green ammonia in India.

Plans have also been unveiled for a £360 million carbon capture plant by Essar Energy Transition (EET); set up by the company to drive forward a clean energy transition.

EET’s Managing Partner Tony Fountain said: “It’s a great day – we have a great set of investments which are really going to make a step change in the carbon footprint of the north-west of England.”

