Heat pumps get £14m boost

The government is providing more than £14 million to accelerate the rollout of heat pumps in the UK.

Four projects will benefit from £9.7 million to cut the cost of installations, with a focus on concentrated areas such as Cambridge and Bristol.

In addition, £5 million is being devoted to training 10,000 installers across the next two years.

Companies such as Panasonic will offer a £500 discount to participating trainees from the government’s grant.

This funding will be available in tandem with the £450 million Boiler Upgrade Scheme, which will give homeowners a possible £6,000 discount if they choose to install a heat pump.

Lord Callanan, from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, said: “This funding will give the rollout of heat pumps a huge boost by making them cheaper and easier to install and importantly helping more households move away from costly fossil fuels.

“But we need a skilled workforce to deliver this, so we’re training thousands of people to be experts at installing heat pumps and heat networks, driving the country’s push towards net zero.”