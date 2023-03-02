Efficiency & Environment, Policy

Heat pumps get £14m boost

The government is providing a new round of funding to make installations cheaper and grow the clean heat workforce

Big Zero Report 2022

Kiran Bose
More Articles
Thursday 2 March 2023
Image: Shutterstock

The government is providing more than £14 million to accelerate the rollout of heat pumps in the UK.

Four projects will benefit from £9.7 million to cut the cost of installations, with a focus on concentrated areas such as Cambridge and Bristol.

In addition, £5 million is being devoted to training 10,000 installers across the next two years.

Companies such as Panasonic will offer a £500 discount to participating trainees from the government’s grant.

This funding will be available in tandem with the £450 million Boiler Upgrade Scheme, which will give homeowners a possible £6,000 discount if they choose to install a heat pump.

Lord Callanan, from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, said: “This funding will give the rollout of heat pumps a huge boost by making them cheaper and easier to install and importantly helping more households move away from costly fossil fuels.

“But we need a skilled workforce to deliver this, so we’re training thousands of people to be experts at installing heat pumps and heat networks, driving the country’s push towards net zero.”

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast