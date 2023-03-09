Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

British homes heated by computers!

A device promises to slash energy bills by £150 a year

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 9 March 2023
Image: Heata

British households may soon be using cheap hot water with the help of computer servers!

British company Heata has claimed its shoebox-sized device has the potential to save UK citizens roughly £150 per year on their energy bills by harnessing energy waste from computers.

The technology works by taking waste heat from the computer and transferring it to a tank, which then heats water for various purposes such as showers, baths and washing up.

Heata states that each unit has the ability to produce up to 4.8kWh of hot water per day, which is roughly 80% of the hot water consumed by an average household in the UK.

As part of a year-long trial funded by the government, 20 homes have used the technology.

The company now plans to install servers in 80 households.

Additionally, the company said small businesses can leverage the computing power available on servers instead of having them in a large data centre.

