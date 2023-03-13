UK Climate tsar quits: Lord Deben’s reign ends in a blaze of glory after ten years

Lord Deben, who has held a prominent role as the Chairman of the government’s climate change advisory body, is expected to step down from the position at the end of his term this summer.

After a decade in the role, Lord Deben’s departure marks the end of an influential and high-profile tenure.

The Climate Change Committee (CCC) is an independent, statutory body established under the Climate Change Act 2008.

The committee has the responsibility of providing advice to the UK and Devolved Governments on greenhouse gases.

According to the job posting on the government’s website, the Chair of the CCC holds the pivotal role of “steering and directing” the overall work of the committee.

The CCC convenes a dozen times annually and it is expected that the Chair will attend all the meetings.

The position will require a time commitment of roughly three days each month, with the successful candidate demonstrating flexibility to take on additional, unplanned duties. Remuneration for this role is set at £1,000 per day, based on a three-day commitment per month.