Chair of Net Zero Review demands UK’s smooth exit from Energy Charter Treaty

The government’s net zero tsar Chris Skidmore has said such a move would provide long-term certainty for renewable investment

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 23 March 2023
Image: Shutterstock

The Chair of Net Zero Review and Former Energy Minister Chris Skidmore has urged the government to withdraw from the Energy Charter Treaty (ECT).

The ECT provides fossil fuel companies with a court system that allows them to sue governments for substantial amounts over policies that could impact their future earnings.

Last year, the government reached an agreement to modernise the terms of the ECT, a move which was believed to help “limit costly legal challenges” from fossil fuel investors in the country.

Chris Skidmore, speaking at a meeting of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for the Environment in Westminster, expressed concerns about the potential risks of remaining in the ECT.

Skidmore said: “We do not actually know or are unable to quantify the investments that could be coming to the UK for fear that actually the ECT will again place its dead hand on those investments.

“Actually withdrawing from the ECT provides the certainty, the clarity, the continuity and the consistency – those four C’s that the Net Zero Review outlined as part of a mission-based approach around taking long-term certainty.

“We can’t have long-term certainty for investment in future renewable projects and taking decisions against potentially shutting off fossil fuel investments unless the ECT is removed.”

