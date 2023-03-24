Efficiency & Environment

France splashes €1m on waste-to-gas plan in old coal plant

The funding will explore waste-to-renewable natural gas feasibility at the Meyreuil coal plant site

Friday 24 March 2023
Gasification technology and engineering firm EQTEC has been chosen by the French Government to spearhead a €1 million (£880k) technical and commercial feasibility study for waste-to-renewable natural gas (RNG) at a decommissioned, coal-fired power station.

The feasibility study, which is expected to be completed in the first half of 2023, is fully funded by the national and regional governments as part of the Pact for Ecological and Industrial Transition.

The study will explore the viability of a potential facility built around EQTEC technology, with a particular interest in the production of RNG from different types of wood waste.

EQTEC Market Lead for France, David Le Saint, expressed his excitement about the opportunity to help revitalise the Gardanne power station site, which was a significant part of the local community’s life.

