Solar farm to save council hundreds of thousands of pounds a year

The new ten-hectare Chamber House solar farm in Greater Manchester is forecast to produce energy to power 1,700 homes

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 24 March 2023
Image: Rochdale Borough Council

A new solar farm in Heywood in Greater Manchester set to power 1,700 homes and save the council hundreds of thousands of pounds annually has begun construction.

The project, backed by the European Regional Development Fund, is expected to contribute to Greater Manchester’s goal of increasing renewable energy generation by 45MW before 2024 and supports the target of being net zero by 2038.

According to Liam O’Rourke, the Cabinet Member for Climate Change and the Environment at Rochdale Borough Council, says the new solar farm project in Heywood is crucial for the borough and its wider impact.

With all local authorities in Greater Manchester pledging to become net zero by 2038, O’Rourke believes that schemes like this show Rochdale’s commitment towards reaching this goal.

